Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Trading Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $485.00 to $400.00. The company traded as low as $345.89 and last traded at $346.56. Approximately 3,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 433,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $368.87.
POOL has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $513.63.
In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.82 and a 200-day moving average of $461.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.
Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
