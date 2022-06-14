Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Trading Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $485.00 to $400.00. The company traded as low as $345.89 and last traded at $346.56. Approximately 3,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 433,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $368.87.

POOL has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $513.63.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $158,878,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 207,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.82 and a 200-day moving average of $461.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

