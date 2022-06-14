Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.04

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 497331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.
Porsche Automobil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POAHY)
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Porsche Automobil (POAHY)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.