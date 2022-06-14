Post (NYSE:POST) Shares Gap Down to $78.98

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.98, but opened at $76.69. Post shares last traded at $76.97, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60.
In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Post by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Post by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Post (NYSE:POST)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
