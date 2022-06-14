Post (NYSE:POST) Shares Gap Down to $78.98

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.98, but opened at $76.69. Post shares last traded at $76.97, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Post by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Post by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

