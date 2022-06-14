Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
PBPB stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.39. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.
About Potbelly (Get Rating)
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Potbelly (PBPB)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.