Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

PBPB stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.39. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.70 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

