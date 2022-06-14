Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,094,200 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the May 15th total of 1,851,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWCDF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

