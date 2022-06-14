PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research lowered PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other PowerFleet news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PowerFleet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PowerFleet by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

