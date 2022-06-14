PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Down to $12.42

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $12.03. PowerSchool shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 18,789 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWSC. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $139,000.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.