Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MOTNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,324. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.34.
