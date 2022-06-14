Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOTNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,324. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Get Powertap Hydrogen Capital alerts:

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital (Get Rating)

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.