PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.
PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)
