Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Down 31.0% in May

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precipio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Precipio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precipio by 32.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precipio alerts:

NASDAQ PRPO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,693. Precipio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.25.

Precipio ( NASDAQ:PRPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 123.12% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.

About Precipio (Get Rating)

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.