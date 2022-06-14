Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading Down 5.6%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.25 and last traded at $70.25. Approximately 3,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 61,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $9,926,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

