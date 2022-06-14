Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 740,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ POAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,527. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,314.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Melville Engle purchased 159,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,255.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. acquired 200,000 shares of Predictive Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 378,175 shares of company stock valued at $126,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

