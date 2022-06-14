Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) vs. Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Head to Head Comparison

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Premier Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Security Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Premier Financial and Security Federal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $323.54 million 2.87 $126.05 million $3.02 8.66 Security Federal $49.75 million N/A $12.77 million $3.43 8.16

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and Security Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 35.53% 10.84% 1.48% Security Federal 22.66% 10.04% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Premier Financial and Security Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Premier Financial presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.98%. Given Premier Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than Security Federal.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Premier Financial pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Security Federal pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Security Federal on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and online banking services, which include mobile banking, person-to-person payments, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates through 75 banking center offices and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About Security Federal (Get Rating)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

