President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.51 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,897,721 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) price target on shares of President Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £31.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.76.

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It also produces and sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

