Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 160.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 344,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.