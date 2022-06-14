Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of PRIM opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Primoris Services by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

