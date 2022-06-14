Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

