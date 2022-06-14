Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.06

Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.06 and traded as low as $15.43. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 16,111 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDEX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pro-Dex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

