Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 18.70. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 45.51%.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
