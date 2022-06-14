PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.13

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 1042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

