ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRPH. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of -0.02.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

