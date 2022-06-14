ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.81

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 407493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,543,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,044 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,290,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,240,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 241,565 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.