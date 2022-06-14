ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.04. 3,755,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 81,675,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 495,781 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 509.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 143,937 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

