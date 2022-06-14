ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.84

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.84 and last traded at $64.21, with a volume of 155112205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $29,700,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $126,044,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $10,101,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

