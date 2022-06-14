ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Trading 13.6% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.84 and last traded at $64.21. 154,264,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 100,820,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66.

