ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.73

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.73 and traded as high as $74.35. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $73.37, with a volume of 4,249,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 562,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 372,007 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 359.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 147,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 714.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 118,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

