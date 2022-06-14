ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.57

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 508972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $91,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

