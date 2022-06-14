ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.36

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 340643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,781 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $7,095,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $31,316,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth $3,811,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $13,914,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

