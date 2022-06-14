Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.55

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,200,421 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £22.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Providence Resources alerts:

Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its project under appraisal/development include Barryroe, a North Celtic Sea basic project (SEL 1/11) with 80% working interest. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.