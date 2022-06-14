Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the May 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. 6,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

