PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 36,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.3547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

