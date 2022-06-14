Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.
About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)
