Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

