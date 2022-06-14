Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $372.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $297.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $290.41 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

