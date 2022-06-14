Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ:PULM opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
