Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 24.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,623,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUNG opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.