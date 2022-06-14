PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.30.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

