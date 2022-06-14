PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.61

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.61 and last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 4705483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

