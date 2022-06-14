Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.66. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 353,618 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $118.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 843.16% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

