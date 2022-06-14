Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 5.5%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 222,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,318,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Several research firms recently commented on PGM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02. The firm has a market cap of C$185.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52.

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$15.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.0814286 EPS for the current year.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

