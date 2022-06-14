Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 5.5%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 222,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,318,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Several research firms recently commented on PGM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02. The firm has a market cap of C$185.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (CVE:PGM)
Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.
Further Reading
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.