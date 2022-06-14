Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 580657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a market cap of C$25.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.
About Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU)
