PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $155.60

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155.60 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 156 ($1.89), with a volume of 357704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of £449.07 million and a P/E ratio of -9.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.58.

About PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

