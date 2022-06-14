PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $20.20

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $19.30. PureTech Health shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PureTech Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

