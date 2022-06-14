Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of PIM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.33.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
