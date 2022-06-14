Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Down 35.1% in May

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PPT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 4,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $4.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

