Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Down 35.1% in May

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:PPT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 4,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $4.82.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.