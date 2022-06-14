Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Kroger Co. Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kroger in a report released on Monday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.74.

KR stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,808,654.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,224 shares of company stock valued at $18,695,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

