Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 4.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,638,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after buying an additional 129,042 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

