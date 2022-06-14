Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cadre Holdings, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadre in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Cadre has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,946,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,967,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,742,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

