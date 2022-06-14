Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

NYSE DGX opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.03. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

