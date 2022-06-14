Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Cut by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $241.53 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

