Q4 (TSE:QFOR.TO) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Q4 (TSE:QFOR.TO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Get Q4 alerts:

About Q4 (Get Rating)

Q4 Inc provides a comprehensive cloud-based capital markets communication platform for corporate clients, investors, and investment banks in Canada and internationally. The company’s software platform facilitates interactions with capital markets participants through its investor relations website, virtual events, CRM solution, and analytics and shareholder intelligence.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Q4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.